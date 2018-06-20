Ad

Big crowd helps kick off hazard mitigation plan process

06/20/2018 NEWS 0

A large crowd of almost 100 people from across the area attended Monday's hazard mitigation plan meeting. (Photo by Barbara Green)

By BARBARA GREEN
The kickoff meeting for the development of regional hazard mitigation plans drew almost 100 people to Montague on Monday morning from multiple surrounding counties.
Officials from Montague, Clay, Jack and Young Counties, as well as the cities of Bowie and Nocona and numerous volunteer fire departments attended. The focus of the meeting is a $500,000 grant obtained by the Nortex Regional Planning Commission to create plans for a 10-county area.
Each of the counties has a 25 percent match, but planners indicated the biggest part of that will be made up through in-kind actions. The 10-county area includes Montague, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Wilbarger and Young.
Erik Addy of Nortex emergency management, was pleased with the turnout and said they expect this will be a two-year process through final approval by the Federal Emergency Management Administration. With a mitigation plan in place entities can apply for additional recovery funds in the event of a disaster, as well as pre-mitigation activities where steps are taken to lessen impact of a future disaster.

