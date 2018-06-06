Bowie Elementary staff plans benefit bake sale

The staff of Bowie Elementary School have put together a fundraiser bake sale for one of their own staff members, Lynn Hall, who is battling a recently diagnosed recurrence of breast cancer.

The bake sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 9 in front of Sweet Boy’s Diner, 220 N. Mason. Anyone who wishes to donate any baked goods should bring them to the location at 9 a.m. Hall works at the elementary school as the 504/ Rtl coordinator and her husband Chuck is the girl’s high school basketball coach. She was first diagnosed in spring 2016 and underwent treatment hoping for a cancer free results. Unfortunately, two years later the cancer has returned.