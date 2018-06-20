Bowie ISD to consider safety plan; reviews preliminary budget work

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Independent School District Trustees may possibly make a decision on changes to its school safety plans this week after discussing it in executive session Monday night and calling a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. on June 21 with the safety plan the sole item in executive session discussion.

During recent months the board has discuss has discussed many different options such as hiring security officers for the campuses as well as implementing concealed carry policies for the staff. Changes appeared to be pushed further to the forefront following new school shooting incidents.

The board went into executive session Monday night shortly after 8 p.m. and met for a little more than an hour to discuss the safety plan and personnel.

Superintendent Steven Monkres said the board took no action on either topics.

During public comments at the start of the agenda, School Resource Officer Travis Fuller asked the board if it was going to consider some of those options he hoped it would be in time for the new school year. He said if hiring security for each campus was too costly, possibly a second SRO was an option. If the two men split the campus at two each, it would cut down response time.

He also asked the board to address conceal carry for teachers.

