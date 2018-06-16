Bowie School Board meets on Monday

The Bowie Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on June 18 with numerous summertime programs and test results leading the agenda.

Superintendent Steven Monkres will discuss future meeting days for budget workshops and hearings in July and August, a school safety plan meeting and scheduling regular meetings.

A November school board election will be called and a timeline for the energy savings project will be presented.

Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will present the updated fifth and eighth grade State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness reading and math test results. There also will be preliminary high school end-of-course exam results.

Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pastusek will conduct a preliminary budget workshop.

In action items the board give authority to the superintendent to purchase attendance credits in connection with the district Chapter 41 status.

BISD will engage its outside auditor, and review facility and transportation needs.

An executive session is planned for personnel and safety plan discussion.