Bring non-perishable foods to help mission while shredding

The Annual Bowie Chamber of Commerce Shred-a-Thon will be from 9 a.m. to noon on June 9 in the Bowie Plaza parking lot.

This year the chamber will be collecting donations of non-perishable “kid friendly” food items as “payment” for shredding. These items will be donated to The Bowie Mission.

Items include things like cereal, pop tarts and ramen noodles and similar non-perishables.