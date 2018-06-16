City of Nocona moves forward with water district dissolution

Members of the Nocona City Council signed an agreement with Lauren Kalisek with Lloyd Gosselink Attorneys at Law for representation during the dissolution of the North Montague County Water Supply District Board.

“The lawyer at Lloyd Gosselink left and went into business for themselves,” explained Nocona City Secretary Revell Hardison. “We signed an agreement with Lloyd Gosselink and we are going to stay with them and the new attorney that has been assigned to our case.”

In January, the water board took a vote to begin the process of dissolving and transferring all assets and control of water back to the City of Nocona. Those assets include Nocona Lake.

Read the full story in the weekend News.