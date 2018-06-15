Delphine Joy Hall

January 13, 1931 – June 14, 2018

BOWIE – Delphine Joy Hall, 87, died on June 14, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on June 16 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on June 17 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Jessica Pierce officiating.

Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery in Alvord.

Hall was born on Jan. 13, 1931 to Robert and Hazel (Holloway) Luther in Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Steve Mack Jimerson and grandson, Brandon Scott Jimerson.

She is survived by her children, Robert Jimerson and Tonie Jimerson both of Bowie, and Tanya Boshear, Troup; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.