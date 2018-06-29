DPS increases traffic enforcement for Fourth of July holiday

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be increasing traffic enforcement for the Fourth of July holiday from Tuesday, July 3 through Wednesday, July 4. During this period, DPS Troopers will be looking for DWI, speeding, seat belt and other traffic violators.

“DPS Troopers and other law enforcement agencies will be out in force looking for traffic violators and impaired drivers over the Fourth of July holiday,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “If you plan to consume alcohol, there is no excuse for not designating a sober driver or planning ahead for alternate transportation. DPS urges Texans to celebrate responsibly and take extra precautions to help keep everyone safe.”

During the 2017 Fourth of July enforcement period, DPS Troopers issued more than 98,000 tickets and warnings, including 1,658 seat belt and child safety restraint citations. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 529 DWI arrests, 374 fugitive arrests and 300 felony arrests.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 1,033 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2017 where a driver was under the influence of alcohol, accounting for 28 percent of last year’s traffic fatalities.

DPS offers drivers the following tips for enhancing safety on our roads this July Fourth holiday:

Do not drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.