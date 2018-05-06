Georgia Faye Huffman May 26, 1930 – June 2, 2018

ROUND ROCK – Georgia Faye Huffman, 88, was welcomed into Heaven on June 2, 2018 in Round Rock, TX.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on June 8 at First Baptist Church in Montague with Dr. Bennie Slack officiating.

She will be laid to rest alongside her love, Henry R. Huffman, at Montague cemetery.

Georgia Faye McConnell Allen Huffman was born to George S. McConnell and Faye E. Reed McConnell in Hereford, Deaf Smith County on May 26, 1930, where they lived until her high school years.

During World War II, her father moved to Washington D.C. and worked for the Navy department as an electrician. Georgia attended Eastern High School in Washington, D.C., moving to Dell City in 1946.

She has a bachelor of science degree in English, physical education and music from Sul Ross (College) University. Georgia was a member of Beta Gamma Phi Upsilon and Mu Phi Music Sorority.

It was while at Sul Ross that she met her future husband, Henry (Hank) Riley Huffman. Georgia and Henry married in 1953. Together, they pursued careers in education, traveling to 11 different countries and most of the United States.

Georgia taught school for more than 30 years in Texas. She taught music, p.e., science and English in Odessa, Imperial, Dell City, Grapevine, Newark, Alvord and at Northwest High School in Fort Worth. She also taught at Barrigada Jr. High School in Guam, USA. She enjoyed leading women adult bible study classes in Alvord and Montague Baptist churches. After retiring from teaching, she taught piano students at her home for more than 10 years.

Georgia Faye had a beautiful singing voice and performed in college musicals, sang at many weddings and with the USO in the 1940s. She played piano, organ and saxophone. She played the organ at the First Baptist Church in Alvord, First Baptist Church Montague and Memorial Baptist in Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her father, George McConnell; mother, Faye McConnell; husband, Henry R. Huffman; sister, Betty OBannion and her grandson, Chad Crawford.

She is survived by her children, Margaret C. Hinton and husband Roger, Taylor, Robert G.Allen and wife Debra of Ebbe, WA, John David Huffman, Abilene, and Deborah S. Kunisch and husband Robert, Taylor; along with two forever foster children, Becky Stephenson Wood and husband Bill of Garland, and Henry Buckland Stephenson and wife Debbie of Lipan; 11 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; her sister, Dolores Young, Lubbock, her children and grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The First Baptist Church of Montague, P.O. Box 306, Montague, TX 76251 or Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 90, Taylor, TX 76574.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

