Gilliland to make debut at TMSW

Having only recently graduated to racing on mile-and-a-half tracks, it’s fitting that NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Todd Gilliland will be donning a cap and gown Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 18-year-old, third-generation NASCAR driver will walk across the PPG 400 pre-race stage, where Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage will conduct the commencement ceremony and present Gilliland with his diploma for completing all of his required high school credits.

“People always ask how it is to balance school and racing. Just to be able to finish it off and go full-time racing that’s what I can’t wait for,” said Gilliland, who is driving the No. 4 entry for Kyle Busch Motorsports. “Just to have it here, at Texas … it’s going to be fun weekend for us. We have a lot of family coming out for it; my mom is pretty pumped.”

Gilliland recently completed his online courses in order to receive his degree this Friday. He will become the fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver in the last five years to “graduate” and then race at Texas Motor Speedway on the same day. The other drivers include Erik Jones (2014), Cole Custer (’16) and Noah Gragson (’17).

