Gold-Burg ISD takes no action on energy proposal

Gold-Burg Independent School District Trustees considered request for qualification proposals for an energy efficiency improvement project during its June 18 board meeting.

The board has been working with Entegral Solutions to develop a plan to upgrade its mechanical units such as the heating/air conditioning units, lighting and other energy management systems. Replacing the systems at one time would cost $235,500, which the district could finance across 15 years. Estimated energy savings annually are $17,000.

Superintendent Roger Ellis said they received only one proposal, so the board took no action, but may look at it again in December.

