Gold-Burg Trustees to consider energy project

Gold-Burg Independent School District Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. on June 18.

The board will make a decision on selecting a design-build firm based on its request for qualification for the district’s energy efficiency and facility improvement project. If approved the board would authorize Superintendent Roger Ellis to negotiate any contract with subsequent project development and bring that contract back to the board for action.

Last month the district received projections on possible energy savings and estimates costs on that related improvements from Entegral Solutions. Staff from the firm examined all aspects of the district beginning with the rooftop air conditioning/heating units which average 18 years of age, the lack of a control system for the thermostats and older lighting both inside and out.

Entegral projects the district could see energy savings of $13,000 a year, plus another $4,000 per year in potential operational savings for a total of $17,000. The overall project would run $230,500 and could be financed on a 15-year general maintenance note. This is the same program recently approved in the Bowie ISD.

Other action items will be the engagement letter with the outside auditor Stephen Gilland; approval of the student insurance carrier, hiring of personnel, superintendent permission to hire during the summer without board approval and calling of a board election for Nov. 6.

The remainder of the agenda focuses on monthly staff reports, bills and financials plus notification from the state on the district’s Chapter 41 status, where the district has to pay funds back to the state because of its wealth per student.