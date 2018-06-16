JBD Youth Rodeo set for June 26-27

The Jim Bowie Days Youth Rodeo is set for 7 p.m. on June 26-27 at the Bowie Rodeo Association Arena.

Mutton bustin’ will be available both nights. A limit of 10 contestants per night will be enforced, as well as kids who take part must be six and under.

On the first night the events will be barrels, poles and goats. The different age groups will consist of six and under, seven to 10, 11-14 and 15-19.

There will be no leadline event. Entry fee for these events will be $25.

On the second night the events will consist of breakaway roping, ribbon roping, tie down roping and team roping. The two age groups for these events will be 13-under and 14-19. Entry fee for these events will be $35.Boys and girls will compete together. The age of the contestant will be as of Jan. 1 2018.

The top boy and girl in combined points from both nights will earn the Tres Rios All Around Buckle.

The concession stands will be open.

People can register June 25 from 6-9 p.m. by calling the rodeo secretary Tennile Green at 940-393-5118. For more information, call Sondra Nored at 940-841-0319 or Scott Head at 940-233-514.