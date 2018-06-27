Jim Bowie Days 4D Barrel Racing Photos

With a field that was almost doubled in size compared to last year’s with 82 entries, barrel racing was a big success on the first night of the Jim Bowie Days rodeo activities. Shelby Avara won the 4D division of the Jim Bowie Days barrel racing with a time of 18.708 seconds. Edwyna Koetter finished second with a time of 18.714 and Sharon Kelly finished third with a time of 18.737. Whitley Burns finished first in the 1D division, finishing with the fastest time of the whole night with a 17.188. Erica Ashley finished second with a time of 17.441 and Andee Nored was right behind her in third with a time of17.442. Tracy Oswalt won the 3D division by finishing with a time of 18.208. Morgan Buelna finished second with a time of 18.248 and Cambra Smith finished third with a time of 18.309. Tianna Stimpson finished with the fastest time in the 2D division, racing to a time of 17.692. Judy Melvin finished second with a time of 17.767 and Sarah Scogin was third with a time of 17.919.

