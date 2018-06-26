Keith Yarbrough

November 23, 1940 – June 19, 2018

WICHITA FALLS – Keith Yarbrough, 77, died on June 19, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A visitation was at 10 a.m. June 26 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.

A service for was at 11 a.m. on June 26 at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

The graveside was at 2 p.m. on June 26 at Nocona Cemetery.

Yarbrough was born on Nov. 23, 1940 in Pine Valley, OK to John Vernon and Delores Walters Yarbrough.

He worked most of his life with Gulfstream in Flight Components at Love Field.

He married Dotty Haggerton on June 23, 1968 in Haworth, OK. They were involved in the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Wichita Falls and Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Garland and the Apartment Baptist Missionaries, as well as the Kid’s Club and adult Bible studies.

Keith is survived by his wife Dotty Yarbrough, Wichita Falls; children, Dee Dee Abbott, Kaufman, Allen Ferguson, Garland, Jeanann Foster, Boynton, OK and Johnny Ferguson, Comanche, OK; sister, Vicki Mayes, Texas; brothers, Virgil Yarbrough, Deer Park, and Larry Yarbrough, Garland; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 220 Valley View Rd. (Loop 11), Wichita Falls, TX 76306.