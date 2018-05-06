Lilly “Kathy” Dawkins Cole

January 30, 1949 – June 3, 2018

BOWIE – Lilly “Kathy” Dawkins Cole, 69, passed away on June 3, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on June 6 at The White Family Funeral home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on June 7 at Victory Church in Bowie with Pastor John Little officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

Kathy was born on Jan. 30, 1949 in Winters to J.B. and Lillian (Havener) Dawkins. She married Cloys Cole on March 3, 1963 in Jacksboro. She worked as a seamstress for Haggar Slack Company for 15 years. She later worked for Walmart as supervisor of the fabric for five years.

Kathy centered herself around her family, and will be remembered with love and appreciation as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Conine.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Cloys Cole, Bowie; children, Starla Green and husband Greg, Waxahachie, Carla Scheffler and husband Jack, Conroe, Deborah Sanford and husband Tony, Bowie, and Tim Cole, Collinsville; eight grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; brothers, Bill Dawkins, Odessa and Jay Dawkins, Bowie; sister, Laree Henry and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

