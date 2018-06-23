Lunch price goes up eight cents at Nocona ISD

Members of the Nocona School Board voted an $.08 increase in school lunches for the 2018-19 school year when it met on Monday night.

The increase brings the lunch price up to $3 from last year’s price of $2.92. It was the only action taken on a brief agenda, but trustees discussed several other items from testing to budget during the regular meeting.

High School Principal Stephenie Wright and Junior High Principal Amy Murphey made recommendations for an update to the exam exemption policy. No action was taken.

“The current policy is seniors can be exempt in all classes in the fall and other students at the high school and junior high from non-core classes in the fall only. They have to maintain a certain grade point average and only have a certain number of absences,” explained Nocona Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Waters.

However, in the spring semester, all students can be exempt from all classes if they meet the attendance standards and grade attendance.

“The only real change will be what absences count against you and the number you can have,” said the superintendent.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.