Martha “Lou” Louise Woolf

April 11, 1930 – May 31, 2018

BOWIE – Martha “Lou” Louise Woolf, 88, left this earth on May 31, 2018 to be with the Lord and her family in heaven.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. June 3 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Pastor Jamie Reed officiating.

Lou was born on April 11, 1930 to George and Dessie Vanbebber in the Lone Star district of Montague County. She married Curtis L. Woolf on May 24, 1947 and together they raised two sons, Bobby Lee and Jimmy Lyn Woolf.

Along with being a wonderful mother and grandmother, Lou was a lifelong seamstress. She worked for Howard Wolf and Haggar Slacks in Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Curtis Woolf; and sons, Bobby and Jimmy Woolf.

Lou is survived by her daughter-in-law, Beverly Woolf; grandchildren, Tammie Brown and husband Stephen Hardison, and Bobby Woolf and wife Connie; great grandchildren, Kelcie Slaton and husband Bo, Jordan and Hannah Brown, Landon, Bethany and Eli Woolf; sister, Nell Irvin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nannie rest in peace with the Lord and your family.

Arrangement entrusted to The White family Funeral Home of Bowie.

