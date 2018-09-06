Montague County Commissioners to begin budget work

Montague County Commissioners will begin planning the 2018-19 budget with a workshop scheduled for the end of the 9 a.m. regular court meeting on June 11 in the courthouse annex.

The court generally begins preliminary work in June, listening to elected officials and other staff on their budgetary requests and needs. Certified property values will not be available until July 20, so any tax revenue projections will be based on preliminary values and estimates based on operational history.

Also on Monday’s agenda the 2019 budget for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District budget and an engagement letter for the outside audit with Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming, PC.

