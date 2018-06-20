Real cowboy symposium draws big crowd to Saint Jo

The Saint Jo town square was filled with activity Saturday for the second annual Real Cowboy Symposium. The day featured historians and other professionals who shared their knowledge of different aspects of the western era and cattle drive period. Guests also were able to experience chuck wagon cooking on the square.

Popular western singer Michael Martin Murphy visited the Real Cowboy Symposium and posted for a photo with a pair of the chuckwagon cooks on the square. (Photos by Jordan Neal)