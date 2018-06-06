Snakes begin their summer moving; nothing unusual says game warden

By BARBARA GREEN

As summer sizzles its way into our lives, the warm weather also means snake weather as these reptiles seek out Texas sunshine after winter’s cool.

If you are a social media user the pictures are already popping up of people dispatching snakes of all shapes and sizes at their homes. However, Montague County Game Warden Chase McAnnich says there is “nothing out of the ordinary” about their movements.

From March through the beginning of November, you have a chance of seeing a snake. When snakes first appear after a long winter, they are looking for a meal and then a mate. As temperatures increase during the spring through the end of summer, you may occasionally encounter snakes in your yard and during outdoor activities.

Read about safety tips for snakes this summer and tips to keep rodents and snakes away from your residence in the mid-week News.