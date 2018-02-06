State Rep. Springer explains property taxes

Notices of appraised values were recently mailed to millions of Texas homeowners, and just like years before, these Texans will pay their property taxes.

The property tax is the single-largest tax in Texas and in 2015 represented almost 48 percent of all taxes imposed by state and local taxing units (Texas Comptroller). The services typically funded by property taxes include public education, public safety, transportation, libraries, and parks.

The Texas Constitution establishes all property taxes are local. Consequently, the Governor and the Legislature cannot levy a property tax, lower local property tax rates, nor can they appraise a property.

“Sometimes citizens believe the State sets their property tax and this is just not true,” said Rep. Springer.

The property tax system can be confusing, and many individuals and organizations have written complicated and confusing booklets in an effort to explain the system and all its various steps.

“I wanted to create a way to inform citizens on how the property tax system works in a form that could be understood by everyone. I had my office create a simple flowchart that walks through the entire process in eight easy steps,” explained Rep. Springer. “I hope the citizens of HD 68 find the flowchart helpful and, of course, always feel free contact my office if they have questions.”

Tax experts have reviewed the chart and verified its accuracy. Rep. Springer encourages any of his constituents email him at: District68.Springer@house.texas.gov.