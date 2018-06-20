Montague County Sheriff’s files charge in local robbery

UPDATE 11:15 A.M. June 20, 2018

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas has just reported he has filed a robbery charge on Melvin Bowling in connection with the robbery of the Ultimate Stop at Montague on June 14. Justice of the Peace Karen Reynolds set a bond of $250,000 in the case plus a condition that Bowling must wear a GPS tracking unit if he is released on bond.

Thomas said officials from Jefferson County will be coming to the sheriff’s office this afternoon to question the suspect in connection with the robbery at The Peach Orchard on June 12.

By BARBARA GREEN

A 39-year-old man from Nederland has been detained as a suspect in a pair of robberies that occurred last week outside Montague and in Jefferson County, OK.

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said Melvin Mark Dewayne Bowling was arrested Sunday by the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office as they watched for a suspicious vehicle based on an alert sent out by Thomas’ office.

“He was arrested on a complaint of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and he had multiple firearms. We are working on search warrants for all his vehicles and residence,” said Thomas.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Ultimate Stop, 10343 State Highway 59, at 9:30 p.m. on June 14. The clerk was threatened by a man outside by the ice machine. He said he was there to rob the store and had a gun.

Two days earlier a robbery struck at Doug’s Peach Orchard, just across the state border in Terral, OK. Sheriff Thomas said they talked with officers in Jefferson County and believed there were enough similarities in the cases to possibly be the same suspect. The investigation is continuing and Bowling was arrested in Cooke County Sunday after an extensive search in Montague County.

