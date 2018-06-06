Tabor leaving Prairie Valley

Prairie Valley is looking for its next boys coach as Zac Tabor took a job at Argyle High School, joining a girl’s basketball coaching staff coming off of its fourth state title in a row.

Tabor was at Prairie Valley for two years, but made a great impact during that time.

“He turned us around,” Principal Lisa Sadler said. “He made us have a winning record and district championships in cross country, state qualifiers in track and cross country and of course basketball. It was a big turnaround. He made such an impact on these boys lives. He changed their way of thinking and their attitudes improved so much. We will miss him.”

Besides improvements on the field, a big thing Tabor got going during his time at Prairie Valley was a commitment to the strength and conditioning programs.

“Zac really did turn things around with our boys when it came to strength,” Sadler said. “He started them on a weightlifting program that they hadn’t had in four or five years.”

