The Chisholm Trail Art Association had its monthly meeting July 7 at the Tales ‘N Trails Museum in Nocona for the CTAA 2018 National Juried Art Show and Sale opening night art reception. Jennifer Hammer, Bowie won Best of Show for “Texas Tea Party.” The People’s Choice Award will be given out at the close of the show. Voting will continue until the closing on Aug. 17.

