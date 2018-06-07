Billie “Jo” Carlisle

August 15, 1936 – July 3, 2018

BOWIE – Billie “Jo” Carlisle, 81, died on July 3, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on July 5 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on July 6 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Carlisle was born on Aug. 15, 1936 in Saint Jo to William and Lola (Huff) Hutson.

On Dec. 21, 1974 she married Bobby Carlisle in Bowie. She was a nurse at Bellmire Healthcare and other various healthcare facilities. After retirement she began a full time farming career.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charlie, Alfred and Leroy (Red) Hutson and sister, Lois Noble.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Bobby Carlisle; children, Debbie Hummel, Wichita Falls, Vickie Roberts, Norman, OK and LeaAnna Farney, Henrietta; four grandchildren; brothers, Gerald Hutson and Gene Hutson; sister, Francis Heck; five great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.