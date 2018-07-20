Billlie Louise Williams

November 3, 1924 – July 17, 2018

BOWIE – Billlie Louise Williams, 93, died on July 17, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on July 19 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on July 20 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home.

Burial followed at Brushy Cemetery.

Williams was born on Nov. 3,1924 in Antelope to Terrell and Grace (Shockley) Clark. She married J.D. Williams on Aug. 15, 1942 in Bowie.

She worked at the First National Bank of Fort Worth as vice president for 30 years. Later, she worked with her husband where they owned and operated Williams Rental Golf Carts at the Lake Arlington Golf Course.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Terrell and Grace Clark; husband, J.D. Williams of 70 years; brothers, J.T. and Charlie Clark; and sisters, Yvonne Vaughn and Bobbie Hollingsworth.

She is survived by her niece, Mandy Skinner, Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.