Bowie athlete wins individual skill competition at tourney

A young Bowie athlete earned a prestigious honor by winning a baseball skill contest at the Triple Crown World Series in Park City, UT last week.

Tucker Jones, son of Ben and Mendy Jones and grandson of Lee Wayne and Darlene Jones, Debbie Smith, and Jack Stark, traveled with his baseball team, the Tiger Baseball Club Elite and competed in the 12-under division. There were 45 teams at the World Series, with teams from other states like Utah, Colorado, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Washington, as well as Texas.

Besides games, there were skill competitions for individual players. Jones and two of his teammates were selected to compete in the throwing accuracy skills competition.

The competition had players making throws they would make fielding a ball at tiny targets. With a field of 135 competitors, Jones finished first.

