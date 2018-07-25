Bowie Police investigate the discovery of a body

Bowie Police are investigating the discovery of a deceased person found in a heavily wooded area behind the 400 block of East Pecan.

Assistant Police Chief Kent Staff said police were called at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday morning to investigate a “foul odor” in that area. Investigators found the body of a male lying in the drainage area located behind the residences on Pecan.

“We believe it to be a male and it appears to have been at the location deceased for several days. The body has been sent to the the Southwest Institute for Forensic Science for autopsy,” said Stagg.

The assistant chief said the initial review of the body does not show any obvious sign of the cause of death. The body was lying in a heavily wooded area located behind the area of Pecan and Elba Streets and was not readily visible to police. He also would not elaborate on any further details or possible identification.

No further details were available from police, watch your weekend Bowie News for any updates.