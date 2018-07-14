Bowie School Board to resume safety plan talks

Bowie School Trustees are expected to continued their discussions on school safety plans when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on July 16.

Last month the board met in called session to discuss safety plan ideas including an additional school resource officer and further review of allowing selected staff members to conceal carry weapons. A series of activities were proposed.

School officials have met with Bowie Police and city officials and the addition of a second SRO will be considered in the new city budget and is on a July 17 council agenda for action.

Superintendent Steven Monkres will report on the energy savings project as the contractor begins installation of the various equipment and systems in the district. The board also will call the November board election.

During July the board will begin hammering out the budget. Finance Director Jonathan Pastusek will give a preliminary budget update Monday and present the financial reports.

A budget workshop is set for Aug. 13 and a budget hearing and tax rate and budget adoption on Aug. 31.

In action items trustees will consider engaging Adams Lynch and Loftin for legal services; adopt the 2018-19 student code of conduct; discuss facility and transportation needs and consider renewal of its worker’s compensation coverage.

Monkres also will report on a long list of training programs and committee meetings throughout the summer