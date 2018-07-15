The Bowie City Council will meet for a budget workshop at 6 p.m. on July 17 in the council chambers.
Along with the workshop there are several other topics on tap: Joint election agreement with Montague County; ordinance calling the election for Nov. 6 and approve a second school resource officer.
During the budget workshop the city manager will have city department heads present their budget requests to the council.
Budget workshop set for July 17
