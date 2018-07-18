Butterfield Stage prepares ‘California Suite’

With the final main stage production for the 2017/18 season, “Sweet Charity,” still on stage, the Butterfield Stage Players has a block-buster season planned for its 40th anniversary season in 2018/19.

The season will open with Neil Simons “California Suite” on Sept. 14. Auditions for this classic production will be at 7 p.m. on July 23-26 downstairs in the Carnegie Little Theater at the Butterfield, 201 S. Denton Street, Gainesville.

In keeping with the 40th anniversary season theme, Butterfield reprises “California Suite,” which was the very first production to grace the Butterfield stage 40 years ago.

