Clovis Dean “C.D.” Ball

November 7, 1941 – July 20, 2018

WICHITA FALLS – Clovis Dean ”C.D.” Ball, 76, died on July 20, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. on July 23 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A graveside service was at 11 a.m. on July 24 at Montague Cemetery with the Rev. Clint Sissom officiating.

Ball was born on Nov. 7, 1941 in Montague County to his parents Lois D. and Roberta Cleveland Ball. Ball worked in the oilfield all of his life and even owned his own business for a time. He married Pat Ball on Aug. 7, 1967 in Durant, OK.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife and six siblings.

He is survived by his children, Billy Whitecotton, Nocona, Kim Swaydan, Wichita Falls and Deana Teague, Nocona; sisters, Norma Welker, Mansfield, Shirley Ochsner, Denver, CO, June Bonham, Bowie, May Belew, Decatur and Brenda Harlan, Azle; brothers, Jerry Ball, Holiday, Donald Lee Ball, Bridgeport, David Ball, Nocona and Dorman Ball, Thomas, OK; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.