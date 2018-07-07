Commissioners to consider burn ban

Despite a hefty rain earlier last week, the daily triple digit temperatures are leading Montague County officials to consider a ban on all outdoor burning.

The commissioner’s court will meet at 9 a.m. on July 9 with a burn ban one of the topics on the agenda. Rainfall amounts ranging from a half-inch to almost five inches across the county on July 1 gave the ground a good soaking, however, 100-degree plus days and wind can take all that away pretty quickly.

The sheriff’s office will provide an update on the K-9 unit, which went to work several months ago and has been responsible for several large drug busts.

The court will consider a request for a part-time investigator in the district attorney’s office, which also is on the same agenda as a budget workshop. Two week ago things got quite heated between Commissioner Roy Darden and District Attorney Casey Polhemus, as she presented her budget requests and he questioned the prosecution or lack of prosecution cases he said was being closely watched by the citizens.

Other topics on the agenda will be: Mitigation plan update; monthly veteran’s service office report; consider advertising for gravel bids; requests by precinct two to enter the Josh Swint property on Hopewell Road and precinct one to enter the Mark Null property on Greenwood Lane; consider changing the name of Ford road in precinct one and make it a continuation of Dye Mount Road; consider unanticipated revenue from the sale of equipment in precinct one; and memo of understanding between the county and the Helen Farabee Centers.