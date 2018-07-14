Forestburg hires boys’ coach

Forestburg’s quest for a boys’ coach is over as the district hired Kyler Roach on Tuesday.

Roach is coming from Kress, where last season was his first as head coach.

“I really like the community,” Roach said. “I think they are great people. They have a similar vision to me when it comes to Forestburg athletics.”

Roach is a graduate of Miami High School in Texas, where he played and excelled at just about every sport. He played under 2016 Texas Six-Man Coaches Association Hall of Famer Danny James.

His biggest accomplishment though was winning back-to-back tennis state championships in boy’s doubles with his brother. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 2015.

This will not be the first time Roach has had a short turnaround from being hired to coaching his first practice.

Last year, Roach was hired 10 days before the start of the season at Kress and had only two days to prepare before the first day of practice. At Forestburg, he will have 26 days.

“Last year was definteley hectic,” Roach said. “Trying to get everything organized like meetings. Everything like that felt really rushed. This time around, it feels way less rushed, even though it seems rushed.”

