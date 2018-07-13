Henry Reginald Berry

June 29, 1940-July 10, 2018

NOCONA-Henry Reginald Berry, 78, died on July 10, 2018.

A celebration of his life will be on July 14 at First United Methodist Church in Nocona with Donny Haywood officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and the service at 10:30 p.m. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Rosston Cemetery under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home.

A son of the late R. C. (Dude) and Bula Mae (Monroe) Berry, Henry was born June 29, 1940 in Decatur. He grew up in Morse and Forestburg and graduated from Forestburg High School in 1958.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Nocona. He was a 50-year member of Forestburg Masonic Lodge #523 and Dallas Scottish Rite.

He married Phyllis Vaughn on Dec. 1, 1967, and they were blessed with two sons. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2017.

Berry worked 10 years for General Motors in Arlington, and owned and operated Farmer’s Creek Dairy for 26 years. Since 2000, he has owned and operated Farmer’s Creek Angus Farms.

He served on several boards: Farmer’s Creek Watershed Board, Upper Elm Red Soil & Water Conservation Board and Montague County Livestock Committee.

Berry was preceded in death by his parents, a child, and a granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Vaughn) Berry, two sons, Henry Reece Berry and Todd Berry, four grandchildren and one brother, Mike Berry, Era.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donation in Henry’s memory be made to: Forestburg Masonic Lodge #523, Building Fund, Box 25, Forestburg, Texas 76239.