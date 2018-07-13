Hymns for the Hungry wants your voice

July 19 is the deadline to sign up to participate in the sixth annual Hymns for the Hungry” on July 26.

This uplifting musical event brings together churches and other organizations for a musical evening that helps raise money for God’s Table, an outreach food ministry of the First Free Will Baptist Church. It serves 25 to 40 people six nights a week.

This year’s event is from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 26 at Freedom Life Church, 204 Theater Road.

Each church or organization that would like to participate needs to plan for two songs, share in donating the food and drinks that will be served, and provide a couple of cakes for a live auction.

“Meal deals” of a hot dog, chips, and drink will be served for $5. Donations will be taken for dessert. Admission fee is $1 per person.

For more information or to sign your church up call or text Jarae Scruggs at 940-841-1212. You also may call the FUMC office at 940-872-3384.