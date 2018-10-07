Marion Evelyn Jenkins

July 16,1922-July 7, 2018

MISSOURI-Marion Evelyn Jenkins, 95, died July 7, 2018, in Fredericktown, MO. She was a long-time resident of Bowie.

There will be a private graveside service at 11 a.m. July 13, at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie for family and friends who had the joy of knowing a woman who lived her life to the fullest.

Jenkins was born July 16, 1922, in Hardeman County, to John Muncie Phillips and Norma Beatrice Linville.

After graduating from Quanah High School in 1940, Jenkins attended Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, but returned home after a semester.

She worked for the National Farm Bureau, Baker-Hannah and M.E. Moses in Quanah; and the Ford Agency in Amarillo.

On Aug. 13, 1947, she married Kenneth Jenkins in Quanah. He preceded her in death. On July 19, 1957, she gave birth to a son, Kevin.

After the death of her husband in January 2015, Jenkins moved from her home in Bowie to her son’s home in Fredericktown, MO, along with Kevin’s wife, Brenda, and the couple’s three children.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Lorraine Minshew and Kathleen Bunch.

She is survived by seven grandchildren, Christopher Jenkins of Germantown, TN; Lizzy (Greg) Ashmore of Midlothian, VA; Meredith (Curtis) Robinson of Collierville, TN; Caroline Jenkins of Germantown; Libby, Tracy and Jayden Jenkins, of the home; great-granddaughter, Cara Ashmore, of Midlothian, VA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

Arrangements by Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob, MO.

