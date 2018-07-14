NISD board meets on July 16

Nocona School Trustees will discuss the 2018-19 handbooks when it meets at 6 p.m. July 16.

Annual topics up for discussion include the student handbook, student code of conduct, employee handbook, band handbook, athletics handbook and cheer handbook. The Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System (T-TESS) appraisal calendar and a list of approved appraisers will be considered.

An executive discussion is set for personnel matters and security devices-deployment or specific occasions. Any action would be taken back in open session.