Parent info meeting set for July 31

There will be a Bowie athletic information meeting for parents at 6 p.m. on July 31 in the high school cafeteria.

Junior high and high school athletes do not need to attend, but are encouraged to do so. Parents or guardians of athletes should do their best to attend or get the information from someone who did.

Incoming seventh, ninth and eleventh graders need their physicals in hand in order to participate in the first day of practice. Recently injured players need a doctor’s clearance in order to participate in any sport.

Regardless if your athlete needs a physical or not, all athletes must fill out the front side of the physical form, which parents can fill out to provide their kids medical history.

Paperwork can be turned in at the meeting if complete or given out if parents or guardians need it.

Upcoming dates to know include high school volleyball practices starting Aug. 1 and high school football starting Aug. 6.

