Saint Jo Rodeo coming up in August

The 61st Saint Jo Rodeo is coming up on Aug. 3-4, with the parade happening on Aug. 4.

The parade will be Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. in downtown Saint Jo. Entries for the parade need to fill out an entry form by July 27 at https://www.saintjorodeo.com/rodeo–parade.html.

Rodeo events will include saddle bronc, ranch bronc, calf roping, breakaway roping, team roping, double mugging, barrel racing, junior barrel racing (14 and under) and bull riding. Also available will be mutton bustin’ for little kids and a donkey race for slightly older kids. The rodeo is being produced by the Big L Rodeo Company out of Wilson, OK. The rodeo will not be a United Professional Rodeo Association sanctioned event so all contestants are welcome to enter and get some experience. Call-ins will be accepted on July 30 from 5-10 p.m. at the number of 580-276-7151. All entry fees cost $50 except junior barrel racing at $30 and mutton bustin’ at $10.

