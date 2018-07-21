Sheriff issues warrant scam alert to citizens

By Marshall Thomas,

Montague Co. Sheriff

The Montague County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls from concerned citizens stating they are being told they have outstanding arrest warrants from the IRS or law enforcement.

Victims are told they owe money to the IRS or they have an outstanding arrest warrant and it must be paid promptly through a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer.

If the victim refuses to cooperate, they are then threatened with arrest or suspension of their license. The caller often becomes hostile, insulting, and may make threats.

No one from the sheriff’s office will ever call you on the telephone to tell you that you have a warrant, adding if you receive one of these calls, it is a scam.

