Volleyball practice starts next week

When most people think about fall sports practices, they think of the football players battling the Texas summer in pads.

Also starting at the same time, and in the past two years even earlier than football, are volleyball practices around the state.

While there is less worry of volleyball athletes suffering from the extreme heat that does not mean coaches are hiding their athletes from the heat by practicing only in an air conditioned gym.

“We do a lot of conditioning work outside,” Forestburg Coach Cori Hayes said. “I like to mix it up so we are not just stuck in the gym.”

“We do weight training and agility and that’s all outside,” said Saint Jo Coach Charlie Hamilton. Some coaches have trouble trying to get their athletes into season mode when school is still so far away.

“The challenges are getting kids into a playing mindset,” Gold-Burg Coach Cheryl Cromleigh said. “Since we are starting so early in the summer, some kids are not done with their summer.”

For Cromleigh, she also has several players with siblings to babysit on some days.

“I’ve already run into that,” Cromleigh said. “I had one player tell me that she wasn’t going to be able to make it to two of the games because she has siblings she has to take care of.”

Whether players and coaches are ready, volleyball season starts on Wednesday for all schools in the county.

