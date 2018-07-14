Workman steady as Red Sox sit atop major league standings

Since being called up from the minors at the beginning of June, former Bowie graduate Brandon Workman has been a reliable arm out of the bullpen for a talented Boston Red Sox team.

Workman started the season in Triple-A Pawtucket after not performing as well during spring training. When Drew Pomeranz was put on the disabled list, Workman got the call up on June 5.

As of July 13, Workman has appeared in 17 games out of the bullpen, pitching 15.1 innings. He has an ERA of 1.80 and has struck out 15 batters and walked only four. He has given up only 10 hits and three earned runs during his appearances. Most importantly, Workman has helped the Red Sox win games. In the 16 games he has appeared in, Boston has gone 13-4.

Earlier this week Workman helped the Red Sox sweep the hometown Texas Rangers 3-0 in a series. Workman saw action on Monday and Tuesday, pitching 1.2 innings, allowing two hits, striking out one batter, allowing no runs and earning his second and third holds of the year.

Workman graduated from Bowie in 2007 and was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round. He was a four year varsity player for the Jackrabbits, culminating in being named team captain his senior year.

He was named first-team All-State twice, first-team Louisville Slugger High School All-American and earned Rawlings All-Region honors.

