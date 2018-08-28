Bellevue area man jailed in shooting

A Bellevue man was arrested on a complaint of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Saturday night after he reportedly shot a Gainesville man in the chest with a handgun.

Jesse James Scott, 29, was arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred at his residence at Old Bowie Lake. Bond was set at $50,000.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said Monday the shooting victim, William James Gabehart, 32, Gainesville, remained in critical, but stable condition at Medical City Denton.

The shooting occurred at 287 Bus Stop Road near Old Bowie Lake about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.

