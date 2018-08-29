BISD prepares to finalize, adopt tax rate, budget

Bowie Independent School District Trustees will put the finishing touches on the proposed 2018-19 budget during a pair of early morning meetings on Aug. 31.

The public hearing on the budget proposal and the proposed tax rate is scheduled for 7 a.m. on Friday, which is the last day of the budget year.

The second meeting is set for 7:15 a.m. Friday with actions items to amend the 2017-18 budget, consider the committed fund balance for district needs, approve the 2018-19 salary schedules, approve the superintendent contract addendum to reflect a 3.3 percent salary increase for all non-step employee and adopt the budget and tax rate for the new year.

During its Aug. 20 meeting the board approved a salary option that will pay teachers their annual step plus $500, pays aides the step plus $200 and provides the remaining staff a 3.3 percent raise comparable to the other raises.

In addition the district will contribute an additional $25 per month toward the employee’s health insurance. The state requires the board to pay $225 per month per employee. The current rate is $275, increased from $250 last year.

Expenses for the overall budget are projected at $15,222,334 with revenues estimated at $14,204,621. The deficit would be made up from the fund balance.

The budget would be funded through a proposed tax rate of $1.22 per $100 in property value, which is the same rate approved in 2017. The maintenance and operation portion of the rate remains at $1.04, and the debt service rate at $0.18.

BISD saw a 2.24 percent or $20,587,152 increase in its 2018 certified values at $937,778,769, which helped it maintain a comparable tax rate for the new year.