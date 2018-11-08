Bowie City Council to review budget, consider tax rate increase

A public hearing will be conducted during the 6 p.m. Aug. 13 meeting of the Bowie City Council.

The budget has been in the works for about two months and City Manager Bert Cunningham said he plans on presenting a proposal that encompasses capital improvements as well as changes to utility rates.

This agenda also includes a record vote for a tax increase and scheduling of two public hearings on Aug. 27 and Sept. 10. The council is expected to consider a rate that will increase just under the rollback rate.

The new solid waste collection ordinance will be read outlining the new fee schedule and services. An ordinance related to traffic control for oversized loads and large trucks will be examined.

The City of Bowie may be looking at borrowing money to make some significant capital improvements. A financial advisory agreement with Government Capital Securities will be examined.

Other topics include the second reading of the ordinance calling the election, the consent agenda and the city manager’s public report.