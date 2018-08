After months of gathering donations and supplies, Bowie Gives Back volunteers filled 125 backpacks for junior high and high schoolers on Sunday at Central Baptist Church. The program provides school supplies and backpacks for local students in need every August to help them kick off the start ot a new school year. Bowie Gives Back will hand out backpacks at the Backpack Bash event this Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Bowie. (Photos by Dani Blackburn)