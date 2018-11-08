Bowie man sought on bench warrant

A 30-year-old Bowie man is being sought on a bench warrant from 97th District Court after he failed to turn himself in after taking a guilty plea on drug charges.

Bowie Police Sergeant Bob Blackburn said Robert “Red” Chester Kujawa entered and accepted a guilty plea on Aug. 3 in district court. He pled guilty to a pair of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance charges receiving five years for the state jail felony.

Kujawa was given a week by the court to turn himself in, but when he failed to do so, an arrest warrant was issued.

