Britain signs to Howard Payne

Lady Horns standout athlete Alexia Britain signed her commitment to play basketball at Howard Payne University during Thursday afternoon ceremonies at Forestburg High School.

Britain makes her move from Lady Horn to Yellow Jacket as the six-foot basketball star gets ready to play for Howard Payne, located in Brownood.

The 2018 Forestburg graduate plans to major in biology as she seeks a career as a labor and delivery nurse. The school is a Christian university, one of several reasons Britain chose it to continue her academic and athletic career.

“The coach seems really good and I feel like I am going to have a good experience there,” explained Britain. “It is a very Godly place and I feel I will get better in my walk with Christ, and it is a beautiful campus.”

In her senior year at Forestburg High School, Britain averaged 18.9 points per game and 14 rebounds, earning her Most Valuable Player of her district. She also was chosen to play in the Maypearl All-Star Game.

“I have wanted to play college basketball since I was little. I have talked about it since I was a kid and I am so glad to continue playing,” said Britain.

Britain will be under the direction of Yannick Denson, head women’s basketball coach, and Meagan Henson, assistant women’s basketball coach. In 2017-18, the team went 15-11 overall and 11-6 in the conference.

